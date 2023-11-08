Stocks fall as on political worries

Stocks fell on Tuesday as the dominant small investors worried of the ongoing intermittent opposition-led nationwide blockade sold some of their shares for cash pulling down indices in the country's both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).At the close of the trading DSE's main index DSEX decreased by 97 points to 6,276, the DSES Shariah index also decreased by 30 points to 1,361 and the DS 30 index fell by 2.76 points to 2,130.According to DSE data, 12 crore 92 lakh 27 thousand 498 shares, mutual funds and bonds of 309 institutions were traded decreasing the day's transaction to Tk 545.75, against the the transactions of Tk 595.76 crore on Monday. Share prices of 55 companies on DSE fell against the increase in share prices of 87 companies. Share prices of 167 companies remained unchanged.The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Fu-Wang Food, Eastern Insurance, Emerald Oil, Monospool Paper, Union Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Khan Brothers PP, Shamrita Hospital, Central Pharma and RD Food.At CSE, its main index CASPI decreased by 4.55 points to 18,599. Shares and units of 161 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 46, decreased for 47 and remained unchanged for 68.At the end of the day, Tk 10.80 crore shares and units were traded in CSE and Tk 7.59 crore was traded on Tuesday.