Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Poor governance hampers growth In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Poor governance and institutional weakness in three South Asian nations such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan impede socio-economic development, according to analysts.

"All three are suffering from poor governance and institutional weakness but their civil services are not playing a pro-people role," said Ishrat Husain, former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. This is because they consider themselves as lords," he added.

Husain on Monday made the comments at a launching ceremony for a book, titled "Development Pathways - India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, 1947-2022".

The event was organised by Policy Research Institute (PRI) of Bangladesh at its office in Dhaka.

The book written by Husain brings together the insights and experiences of socioeconomic development in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh since their independence in 1947.

"Bureaucrats should change their attitudes and actually serve the people rather than think themselves as lords," he said.

Husain also said Pakistan had fantastic institutional base such as its planning commission, industrial development corporation and agriculture development corporation; which created a fantastic developing infrastructure.

"But the country's institutional confidence started declining from 1990," he added.

Professor Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said like inequality in income, inequality in politics is growing and leading to de-democratisation in the three countries.

In fact, the terms and conditions for participating in politics and establishing leading positions in the field are becoming highly unequal, he added.

Sobhan also said politics has become a self-perpetuating system for one to increase their wealth. Besides, economic problems like banking reforms are not being discussed in parliament even though it should be, he pointed out
Among others, Mohammed Farashuddin and Salehuddin Ahmed, former governors of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of PRI, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, former comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, and some other former bureaucrats also spoke. The event was moderated by PRI chairman Zaidi Sattar.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR permits imports thru Akhaura-Agartala rail route
FBCCI leaders visiting Jeddah seek FTA between BD, S Arabia
Stocks fall as on political worries
Poor governance hampers growth In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan
Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance launched
Apex chambers of BD, S Korea sign MoU to boost trade
Woman gets 200pc cash voucher buying Walton fridge
Emirates starts flight operations with SAF from Dubai


Latest News
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
'Spirit of cricket' shouldn't come to discussion: Harsha on 'timed out' row
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft