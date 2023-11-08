Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance launched

Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA) has been launched to mobilise cross-value chain collaboration, bringing together brand owners, financial institutions, recyclers, and the development sector to address the sustainable development agenda on a broader scale.As a first of its kind initiative, BSA aims to address the sustainable development agenda. More immediately, the Alliance will work on implementing programmes, initiatives, and actions that will offer practical solutions to reducing plastics pollution and promoting circularity.The launching event took place at the Intercontinental, Dhaka on Monday.The Founding Members of BSA Alliance have been visionary and pioneering in getting together as an Alliance. They are BRAC, Pran-RFL, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh, Bangladesh Petrochemical Company Limited, Marico Bangladesh, Intercontinental Dhaka and PepsiCo Bangladesh.The chief guest of the event, Saber Hossain Choudhury, MP and Special Envoy to the Prime Minister on Environment and Climate Change expressed his appreciation for setting up the Alliance. He said all kinds of industries join should this coalition and not just the big multinational companies.Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC and Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh said, "As the world realized the potential crisis of plastics on our environment, Unilever proactively committed to tackling the issue holistically.We are working on reducing virgin plastic use, collecting plastic waste, and promoting circular practices. Even with the progress made, uncollected plastic still plagues the environment, he said emphasizing the need for stronger systems and partnerships. Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance will play a critical role in facilitating collaboration with like-minded partners towards achieving the vision of a waste-free Bangladesh and lead the systemic change towards achieving Vision 2041 for Bangladesh."Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "We have been a committed partner in progress and are setting long-term ambitions for our role on climate change, social equality, and equitable globalisation.These are big ambitions for our business and in society - so big we that can't get there alone. That's why we are collaborating with partners across the board, from CSMEs to multinationals.Khadem Mahmud Yusuf, Managing Director and CEO of BPCL said the recycling industry, including BPCL, reduces plastic pollution by diverting waste from landfills, conserving resources, lowering emissions, and promoting a circular economy. He said BPCL aims to collaborate, innovate, engage communities, and influence policies to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable environment in the country.BSA has called upon all other stakeholders to come and partner with us to combine resources and capacity to develop solutions for the intractable climate and challenges from waste.