Apex chambers of BD, S Korea sign MoU to boost trade

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalizing commitment to enhance trade and investment relations between the two countries Senior Vice President of FBCCI, Md. Amin Helaly, and Chairman of KOIMA, Kim Byung-Kwan, signed the MoU for their respective organizations at a city hotel on Monday, said a press release.Speaking as chief guest, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh highlighted the investment opportunities in Bangladesh and invited Korean investors to make investment here.Md. Amin Helaly emphasized potential impact of the MoU on this occasion to strengthen the trade connectivity between Bangladesh and South Korea.He said, "Bangladesh and South Korea are celebrating 50 years of the bilateral relationship. We have been united by a shared history of development, economic growth, and industrial progress.In these fifty years, he said both the nations have built a solid foundation of a long-lasting partnership through exchanging delegation at the the highest level and signing a number of MoUs for future growth."Md. Amin Helaly said, "Bangladesh has crossed the milestone of $55 billion in exports in 2022-23. Following this trend, we are working to develop competitiveness to achieve the trillion-dollar economy and to earn our export target of US$ 300 billion by 2041. To reach this target we need to focus on market development and product diversification."South Korea has already recognized Bangladesh as a highly promising investment destination after establishment of the Special Export Processing Zone exclusively for Korean investors.At present, South Korea stands 4th largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) investor in Bangladesh with a total stock of $1.48 billion till June 2023. More than 200 Korean Companies are operating in the country right now, he added.The Senior FBCCI Vice President urged Korean companies to explore joint ventures and subcontracting arrangements with Bangladeshi companies, especially in the SME sector.Key sectors for Korean companies include producing semiconductors, microchips, hi-tech, plastics, auto parts, agricultural instruments, ceramic products, and software, among others, he said.He also urged South Korea to sign a Mutual Recognition Agreement with the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) to accredit Bangladeshi products for export to Korea.Chairman of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), Kim Byung-Kwan, highlighted recent developments in Bangladesh while pointing at the significance of the MoU."This MoU represents a significant step towards fostering stronger trade and investment relations between the two countries. We are excited about the potential it holds for mutual growth and prosperity," he said.Among others, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Park Young-sik, FBCCI Vice President Shomi Kaiser, Dr.Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Anwar Sadat Sarker, FBCCI Directors and other dignitaries were present at the programme.