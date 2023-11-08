Kazi Hassan takes charge of Robi's digital subsidiary

Kazi M Hassan, a seasoned expert in tech business, has recently joined Robi's digital ventures subsidiary, r ventures PLC, as its CEO, says a press release..r ventures PLC will lead Robi's ambition in the digital space, working with partners to develop products that adds substantial value to the digital footprint of its customers.Prior to joining r ventures PLC, Kazi led the international growth strategy for the global tech-first logistics and supply chain operator DELHIVERY as the Country Head. Until recently, he advised a2i (Aspire to Innovate) on restructuring its operating model to facilitate private sector partnerships both in terms of funds and capabilities.Previously, as the Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone (GP), he played instrumental role in strategizing and scaling up the ICT and IoT portfolio and developed GP Accelerator as a national platform. He also took leading role in M&A and valuation activities across the region, and delivered long term strategy for Bangladesh and adjacent geographies for Telenor.Kazi takes keen interest in promoting entrepreneurship in South Asia. He mentors start-ups across Bangladesh and adjacent markets. He has been a key catalyst in bringing foreign investors, international venture caps and private equities to fund Bangladeshi start-ups. Kazi sits in the Boards of several tech startups and has supported Government of Bangladesh on its startup investment efforts.r ventures PLC's Chairman, Rajeev Sethi said: "We are very happy to have Kazi heading Robi's newly formed digital ventures company, r ventures PLC. As an expert in funding, mentoring, and managing tech start-ups, I am sure he will take Robi's digital aspiration to the next level. We believe with dedicated focus on innovative digital solution, r ventures PLC will further accelerate the realization of the Smart Bangladesh vision."Kazi has an MBA from the University of Oxford and is a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) with the global professional accountancy body ACCA, UK. He has completed BBA from the University of Dhaka (IBA). He is the elected Chair of the Member Advisory Committee of ACCA Bangladesh.