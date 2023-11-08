Video
DBBL, Mastercard roll out prepaid cards for women, students, travelers

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

Dutch Bangla Bank (DBBL) and Mastercard recently announced their collaboration to introduce an exciting range of prepaid cards, including the Femina Card for women, the Campus Card for students, and the Travel Card for tourists.
The launch marks DBBL's foray into prepaid cards to provide new financial products and services to meet the diverse needs of customers, says a press release.
'Femina' cardholders can enjoy exclusive discount offers at a variety of renowned beauty salons and lifestyle outlets while the 'Campus' cardholders can avail of exclusive offers at restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment, such as Amusement & VR Theme Park and kart racing platform. the 'Travel' cardholders, on the other hand, will be able to avail exclusive offers and packages for flight tickets at various Online Travel agencies (OTA) and enjoy discounts on hotel bookings at popular hotels and resorts.
Besides, Users of these new cards will enjoy exclusive deals on hotel stays, dining, and lifestyle products at over 6,500 partner outlets of Mastercard across Bangladesh.
The EMV chip-enabled cards have been designed to provide secure physical and contactless payments along with seamless online transactions with OTP (one-time password) and two-factor authentication on e-commerce platforms. Cardholders will also be able to avail of around-the-clock contact center service for any assistance.
Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Managing Director and CEO, Dutch Bangla Bank in his oration mentioned "The launch of these 3 new prepaid cards is a significant milestone for DBBL, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of innovative financial products for users with unique needs. Through strategic collaboration with pioneer payment solution companies like Mastercard, we are committed to serving our cardholders in the women, student, and traveler categories so that they can explore new ways of contactless payments."
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said "Mastercard is thrilled to collaborate with Dutch Bangla Bank to introduce an exciting range of prepaid cards. These cards are designed to simplify payments and offer cardholders several exciting benefits. This launch reiterates Mastercard's commitment to introducing innovative products and solutions that enhance the cardholder experience and contribute to the government's Smart Bangladesh vision."




