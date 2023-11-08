Infinix launches its new laptops in Bangladesh

Infinix, a technology brand that works to empower youth with smart devices, recently introduced their new product in the lineup: laptops. In the recent City IT Mega Fair 2023, Infinix displayed the laptops in their stall.Infinix has introduced INBOOK, displaying two of the new models- INBOOK X2 & INBOOK Y2 Plus at the fair. These models are soon to be released in the Bangladesh market in a competitive price range, says a press release.The Infinix INBOOK X2 is an ultra-thin and ultra-lightweight laptop having an aluminum alloy metal unibody in four colors-Red, Navy Blue, Grey, and Green. The laptop is expected to come in 11(th) generation Core i3, i5, and i7 processor options.The INBOOK Y2 Plus, little bigger than the X2, comes in Silvery, Grey and Blue also with Core i3, i5 and i7 processor options.The rest of the specifications and versions of the Infinix INBOOK X2 & INBOOK Y2 Plus that will be available in Bangladesh, will be disclosed soon.Infinix started its lineup of laptops with INBOOK X1. Different models of their laptops are already welcomed in several countries and regions worldwide including the markets of Asia and Africa.Six days of the City IT Mega Fair, commenced on 2(nd) Oct in Dhaka, exhibited the newest technological products, such as the newest models of PCs, laptops, printers, monitors and CC cameras.