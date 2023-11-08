Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023
TEDxRUET holds idea-sharing event at RUET on Nov 10

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

TEDxRUET, known for its professionalism and dynamic platform is set to take place at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), on November 10, Friday next.
Organized by the renowned Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), the event aims to bring together a diverse range of thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their pioneering insights and groundbreaking ideas.
The theme of this year's event is "Discovering Dimensions," which means exploring and uncovering new layers of imagination, perspectives, or aspects of a subject we are oblivious to, says a press release.
Organized by a dedicated team of 35 members, TEDxRUET 2023 will bring together a diverse lineup of speakers, from photo journalist GMB Akash and director Ashfaque Nipun to renowned social contributor Dr Abdun Noor Tushar.
From the founder of NEXT ventures Syed Abdullah Jayed, Bangladeshi machine learning pioneer Rakibul Hassan, to the Ex-commando Rajib Hossain, corporate coach Ahmed Ishtiaq, and the founder of Moner Bondhu, Tawhida. Each of these has significantly impacted their respective fields.
Their enlightening talks will encourage the exploration of untapped dimensions in science, and technology and inspire the audience to delve into uncharted territories of arts, and societal development.
This year, TEDxRUET is honoured to have PRAN-RFL Group as the title sponsor, elevating the event with its esteemed support. The BlackBoard Academy joins as the esteemed Bronze Partner. The Wattson Group takes as a dedicated Apparel Partner, ensuring that the event is presented with style and sophistication. Additionally, the collaboration with Bohubrihi as the Strategic Partner valuable insights into the TEDxRUET platform. The event's outreach and impact are further amplified through the valuable partnerships with Somoy News and The Business Standard.
TEDxRUET is about the audience as much as it's about the speakers. The attendees can expect to engage in a series of talks and engage with the speakers afterwards and form meaningful connections and network with the brilliant speakers. It's not just a speaking conference for those who attend. It's like a religious ceremony; a celebration of human potential and the remarkable power of ideas.
TEDxRUET invites all individuals with a passion for learning and a curiosity to join this enlightening event and contribute to the collective journey of discovering new dimensions. The event is set to take place at 3:00 p.m. at the RUET auditorium.
For more information about TEDxRUET and to reserve tickets for the event, please visit the official website at www.tedxruet.org




