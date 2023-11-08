Experts assess performances of commercial state banks

A half daylong seminar was held virtually through the zoom app at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on Monday, says a press release.Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest.Dr Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.A paper "Performance Evaluation of State-owned Commercial Banks and Specialized Banks in Bangladesh" was presented in the programme by Dr. Md. Mahabbat Hossain, CIPA, CSSA, Associate Professor of BIBM. Other members of the research team were Dr. Md. Mosharref Hossain, Associate Professor of BIBM; Subhash Chandra Das, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank PLC ; Saidur Rahman Sohel, Deputy General Manager of BASIC Bank Ltd.Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md. Abdus Salam Azad, HFF, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM; Md. Afzal Karim, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Sonali Bank PLC; Md. Mazibur Rahman, Managing Director of Probashi Kallyan Bank made comments as designated discussants.A good number of participants including senior bank executives, academicians, media representatives, faculty members of BIBM took part in the online seminar.