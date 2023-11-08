Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023
Business

Oil falls 1pc as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023

Nov 7: Oil prices slipped by 1 percent on Tuesday, erasing most of Monday's gains, as mixed economic data from the world's second largest oil consumer China and winter demand worries offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts.
Brent crude futures slipped 92 cents, or 1.08 percent, to $84.26 a barrel by 0714 GMT, recovering slightly after a $1 drop earlier, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.95 a barrel, down 87 cents, or 1.08 percent.
Both benchmarks gained about 30 cents on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.
While China's crude oil imports showed robust growth both year on year and month on month in October, the country's total exports still contracted at a quicker pace than expected, reflecting weak global demand.
"China's export data could be seen to be worse than expected, but domestic demand may be picking up," said CMC Markets' Shanghai-based analyst Leon Li.
Expectations of crude run reductions by China-based refiners between November and December may limit oil demand and exacerbate price declines.
Concerns that a warmer-than-expected winter could curb energy and fuel demand weighed on prices as well.
"This year's winter in the northern hemisphere is relatively warm, which has reduced fuel consumption to a certain extent," said CMC Markets' Li.
Looking ahead on the supply side, markets are waiting to see how long Saudi Arabia and Russia are ready to rein in production.
Taking into account the weak global demand, OPEC+ is unlikely to be in a hurry to reverse oil production cuts when is joint ministerial monitoring committee meets on Nov. 26, OANDA's senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.    �Reuters




