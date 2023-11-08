Video
BUET launches Rooftop Solar Project

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

In a landmark step towards a sustainable future, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has launched the BUET Rooftop Solar Project (BRSP).
Genex Infrastructure Ltd., in collaboration with PSL Environment and Green Energy Limited, and Pacific Solar and Renewable Energy Limited, is providing technical support to BUET for this timely project. The official inauguration of this groundbreaking solar power generation event took place on Monday, in BUET's Mechanical Engineering Building.
This is the very first time a university in Bangladesh has embarked on such an initiative.
During the ceremony Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP officially launched the generation of solar power energy in BUET. The event was also graced by other esteemed dignitaries including Professor Dr. Md. Sajjad Hossain, Member, Bangladesh University Management Commission (UGC); Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, BUET; Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, BUET; Tanjidul Alam, Chief Executive Officer, Genex Infrastructure Limited, and Chairman, GPPS Consortium.
The chief guest of the event, Dr. Dipu Moni, said: "I welcome this initiative of using solar power. BUET has always been leading the technological development of the country. The project of using solar energy has now started in that university, which I believe will set an inspiring example for other educational institutions as well."
Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Professor & Vice Chancellor of BUET, expressed, "I truly appreciate Genex Infrastructure and the affiliated organizations for their invaluable contribution to this urgently needed project. Solar power is now being utilized and benefited by many countries around the world. Hopefully, this initiative of BUET will play an important role in protecting the balance of the environment and inspire us to work on more such eco-friendly projects in the future."
Tanjidul Alam, Chief Executive Officer, Genex Infrastructure Limited, and Chairman, GPPS Consortium, said, "We are proud to be a partner of BUET in such a revolutionary initiative. Since the beginning of the agreement, we have been providing maximum technical support in the implementation of the project. Even in the midst of this global dollar crisis, we have ensured that the project faces no obstacles. We are working diligently to ensure that it is completed quickly by forming the GPPS Consortium."
Under the project, Genex Infrastructure Limited will install rooftop solar panels on 19 buildings of BUET, generating 3.5 MW of electricity, which is expected to meet about 30 percent of the university's daily electricity needs. Additionally, in the next 25 years, BUET envisions attaining annual savings of approximately BDT 3 crore, all the while making a substantial reduction in the carbon footprint by about 1 crore, 2 lakh metric tons through this initiative.




