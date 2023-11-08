CCCI holds workshop on individual income tax return submission

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: A workshop on Personal Income Tax payment jointly organized by The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and SMAC Advisory Services Ltd. was held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall, World Trade Center on Tuesday.CCCI President Omar Hazzaz presided over the function while Chattogram Tax Zone-3 Tax Commissioner Dr Ikhtiaruddin Md Mamun was present as guest of honour.Sonali Bank Plc Deputy General Manager Khandkar Mazharul Kabir, MM Rahman & Co. Senior Partner Siddharth Barua, Institute of Chartered Accountants Bangladesh Vice President Md Zahirul Islam, Chittagong Taxes Bar Association President Md Nur Hossain were present as guest speakers.Director of SMAC IT Ltd. Snehasish Barua presented various aspects related to payment of personal income tax in the program.Chamber directors Anjan Shekhar Das, Mahfuzul Haque Shah, Mahbubul Haque Mia and Mohammad Adnanul Islam were present among others.Omar Hajjaz said: "Income tax is one of the main revenue sources of the government. Many people are not aware about income tax payment. To encourage the middle income people of the country to pay tax, the tax rate should be brought to a tolerable level."Dr. Ikhtiaruddin Md. Mamun said: "In the new income tax law of the government, submission of income tax return is mandatory for receiving more than 40 services. In the new law, taxpayers who fail to file returns by November 30 will be deprived of tax exemption and tax rebate benefits."