Sonali Life Insurance elects Mostafa Golam Quddus as Chairman

Industrialist and former President of BGMEA, Mostafa Golam Quddus, has elected as the Chairman of Sonali Life Insurance, a fourth-generation insurance company that has rapidly ascended to become the country's premier insurance institution.The pivotal Board of Directors meeting took place at the company's headquarters, located in the heart of the capital at Malibagh Chowdhury Paribar, on Saturday.Since its inception on August 01, 2013, Sonali Life Insurance has been dedicated to spearheading transformative changes within the insurance industry. Through an unwavering commitment to digitalization, the establishment of impeccable governance, and the protection of policyholders' rights, the company has consistently championed the cause of the institutional growth and welfare of the insurance sector and its workforce.The outgoing Chairman presided over the momentous meeting, which saw the visionary and founding director, Mostafa Golam Quddus, along with all the esteemed Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mir Rashed Bin Aman and Baord Secretary were in attendance.It is noteworthy that Sonali Life Insurance has recently achieved prestigious global recognition with the 'Commonwealth Business Excellence Award-2023' in six distinct categories. Furthermore, the company's CEO, Mir Rashed Bin Aman, who has displayed remarkable leadership in realizing targeted growth, has been honored with two prestigious awards, 'The CEO of the Year' and 'The Industry Ambassador of the Year.'In the previous year, the company also secured the 'South Asia Business Excellence Award' across four diverse categories, further solidifying its global presence and commitment to excellence.