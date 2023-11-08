Video
Premier Bank holds 63rd Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Desk

The 63rd meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee of The Premier Bank PLC was held at the bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.
The Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee Hazrat Mufti Moulana Mohammad Muhibullahil Baquee Nadvi presided over the meeting. Among others,  Members of Shariah Supervisory Committee Md. Farid Uddin, Prof. Dr. Md. Shamsul Alam and Mufti Shahed Rahmani were present.
M. Reazul Karim FCMA , Managing Director and CEO; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director; Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer; Syed  Abul Hashem  FCA, FCMA, DMD and CFO; Akram Hussain, Company Secretary; Mohammad Ishrat Hossain, EVP and Head of the Islamic Banking Division were also present at the meeting.




