HSBC hosts event to promote BD Japan bilateral trade

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) in Bangladesh has recently organised a corridor event titled, "Japan - Bangladesh Business Corridor: Legacy and the Future" for its Japanese stakeholders.The event aimed to celebrate the longstanding relationship and strengthen the business engagement between the two countries.Dignitaries from Japanese businesses operating in Bangladesh and other stakeholders graced the event.Since Bangladesh's independence, Japan has established itself as a major bilateral development partner of the budding nation.The multi-faceted relationship encompasses trade, investment, infrastructure development, industrialisation support as well as improvement of country's social development indicators, said a press release.HSBC recognises the importance of the role that Japan has played in this process and the potential as yet untapped.In his opening remarks, Gerard Haughey, Country Head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh, set the context of the event by highlighting the evolving relationship between Japan and Bangladesh especially when seen through the lens of the ongoing trade and investment engagements.He also emphasised HSBC's strong coverage of the Japan-Bangladesh corridor over the years and said, "Bangladesh's rapid growth offers opportunities for Japanese investors. We stand ready to connect you to a world of opportunities".Hirotaka Shibata, Director, Commercial Banking, HSBC Japan highlighted HSBC's footprint in Japan and how that plays to the potential Japanese investors' requirement to provide 'local' connection and knowledge at both ends of the investment journey.He said, "HSBC Japan considers Bangladesh as a priority corridor and are closely working together with HSBC Bangladesh to make sure to provide best available services to the clients".As the leading international bank, HSBC has evident expertise in trade, payment, cash management and project financing support services in the country. The bank's strong presence in 62 countries has elected it as the top choice among the foreign businesses, including the Japanese stakeholders operating in Bangladesh.With its digital banking capabilities, it has become the go-to bank for the inbound Japanese companies including both infrastructure and private sector investments clients and stakeholders.