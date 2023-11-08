Haikal Hashmi joins Bank Asia as DMD

Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi has joined Bank Asia Limited as Deputy Managing Director (Head of ICCD) recently. Prior to joining Bank Asia, Hashmi was working in Eastern Bank Ltd in the capacity of Deputy Managing Director (Head of ICC and CAMLCO), says a press release.Hashmi has more than 39 years of professional experience in the banking industry. He started his career as a Probationary Officer at IFIC Bank Limited.Before that, he has also worked in IFIC Bank Limited, Trust Bank Limited and Dhaka Bank Limited. Besides having experience of working in multiple local banks, he also has professional exposures in several foreign banks including ANZ Grindlays Bank, AMEX, Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and Mashreq Bank, Dubai, UAE.Hashmi completed his Masters in Banking and Finance from ?Instituto Giordano Dell'amore, Italy? and obtained B Com and M Com in Management from the University of Dhaka.