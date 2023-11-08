Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Haikal Hashmi joins Bank Asia as DMD

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Haikal Hashmi joins Bank Asia as DMD

Haikal Hashmi joins Bank Asia as DMD

Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi has joined Bank Asia Limited as Deputy Managing Director (Head of ICCD) recently. Prior to joining Bank Asia, Hashmi was working in Eastern Bank Ltd in the capacity of Deputy Managing Director (Head of ICC and CAMLCO), says a press release.

Hashmi has more than 39 years of professional experience in the banking industry. He started his career as a Probationary Officer at IFIC Bank Limited.

Before that, he has also worked in IFIC Bank Limited, Trust Bank Limited and Dhaka Bank Limited. Besides having experience of working in multiple local banks, he also has professional exposures in several foreign banks including ANZ Grindlays Bank, AMEX, Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and Mashreq Bank, Dubai, UAE.

Hashmi completed his Masters in Banking and Finance from ?Instituto Giordano Dell'amore, Italy? and obtained B Com and M Com in Management from the University of Dhaka.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR permits imports thru Akhaura-Agartala rail route
FBCCI leaders visiting Jeddah seek FTA between BD, S Arabia
Stocks fall as on political worries
Poor governance hampers growth In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan
Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance launched
Apex chambers of BD, S Korea sign MoU to boost trade
Woman gets 200pc cash voucher buying Walton fridge
Emirates starts flight operations with SAF from Dubai


Latest News
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
'Spirit of cricket' shouldn't come to discussion: Harsha on 'timed out' row
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft