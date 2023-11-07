Haas meets Saber
Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 74
|
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday held a meeting with the Prime Minister's Environment and Climate Change Affairs Special Envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, for one and a half hours.
Peter Haas met Saber Hossain Chowdhury at his Paribagh residence in the capital to discuss climate issues and challenges ahead of the CoP28 meeting scheduled to be held in Dubai.
Discussions were held to deepen and enrich the partnership in tackling challenges of climate change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury said later.
Latest News
Most Read News
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft