Haas meets Saber

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday held a meeting with the Prime Minister's Environment and Climate Change Affairs Special Envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, for one and a half hours.



Peter Haas met Saber Hossain Chowdhury at his Paribagh residence in the capital to discuss climate issues and challenges ahead of the CoP28 meeting scheduled to be held in Dubai.



Discussions were held to deepen and enrich the partnership in tackling challenges of climate change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury said later.