Imported eggs enter market, wholesale prices drop, retail remains high

The price of eggs in the wholesale market has begun to decrease as imported eggs have entered the country eight weeks after receiving the government's import permit order (IPO).Despite the decline in wholesale prices, retail prices have not shown any signs of decreasing, leaving consumers to purchase eggs at higher prices.The price of farm eggs has dropped by around Tk 1 per piece, meaning that every 100 eggs are now being sold for Tk 90 to Tk 100 less than before. According to reports from the Tejgaon wholesale market in the capital, brown eggs are currently being sold for Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,060 per 100 pieces, whereas last week they were priced at Tk 1,140 to Tk 1,160.The wholesale price of farm eggs stands at Tk 10.50 to Tk 10.60 per piece, but they are being retailed for over Tk 12.The first shipment of eggs arrived in the country over a month and a half after India permitted egg imports. The cost of each egg, including duties, amounts to Tk 7.23. These eggs entered Bangladesh through the Benapole land port of Jessore in a truck.According to Benapole Land Port Authority and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) agent sources, Dhaka's BDS Corporation imported 61,950 eggs in an Indian cargo truck as its first shipment after the Ministry of Commerce gave permission to import eggs. Duty is Tk 1.80. Added to this is the transport cost of the Indian part. The total cost is Tk 7.23. After that, other costs will be added, including transportation costs to parts of the country.Director (Traffic) of Benapole land port of Jassore Rezaul Karim said that the first consignment of eggs arrived from India in a truck on Sunday night. The eggs left the port around 10:00 pm from the Indian truck to the Bangladeshi truck.Egg imports are generally prohibited in Bangladesh, but the Ministry of Commerce may grant permission with the consent of the Ministry of Livestock when deemed necessary. About a month and a half ago, on September 18, the government allowed four companies to import eggs from India in the first phase.Subsequently, in two additional phases, a total of 15 companies received permission to import 15 crore eggs. The government made this decision to regulate egg prices in the market.While visiting various kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent discovered that farm chicken eggs were being sold at previous prices, ranging from Tk 52 per hali (four pieces) to Tk 150 to Tk 155 per dozen in shops, including Rampura, Hajipara, and Malibagh on Monday.In response to the question of why they are not reducing retail prices despite the fall in wholesale rates, sellers have offered various explanations. An egg seller named Sabuj Islam mentioned that he purchased 100 eggs from the wholesale market for Tk 1,060, and with additional costs for broken eggs and transportation, the total cost came to Tk 1,200. This equates to Tk 12 per egg, but due to breakage issues, they are being sold for Tk 50.Another seller, Khalil Ahmed, explained that they do not purchase eggs from the wholesale market and sell them at the prices they receive, making some profit.Notably, a month and a half ago, the government established a maximum retail price of Tk 12 per egg in the market, although this has not been effectively implemented.Yar Hossain, the owner of Meem Enterprises, the company granted permission to import eggs in the first round, stated, "There were many document complications due to the lack of egg imports for many days, but that is now in the past. Our eggs are also awaiting arrival, and as one institution's eggs have arrived, others will follow in stages."According to the Customs Tariff List (2023-24), eggs are subject to a 25 percent import duty, 5 percent advance income tax, and a 3 percent regulatory duty, making up a total of 33 percent of the overall customs duty. Consequently, importing Tk 100 worth of eggs incurs an additional Tk 33 in costs. Moreover, the government has established four conditions for egg imports, including the requirement for eggs to originate from countries free of avian virus influenza or bird flu.In addition to the import initiative, the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate has initiated the sale of eggs through trucks in collaboration with the Bangladesh Poultry Association.Previously, the price of each egg in the market had risen from Tk 13 to Tk 14, but it subsequently began to decrease.Suman Howladar, President of the Poultry Association, noted, "Following the market price reduction, the truck sale price has also been lowered. If you purchase 1000 eggs, I will provide them at Tk 10.50 each."He added, "My main objective was to convey a message to the market to ensure that farmers do not overcharge, incur losses, and that middlemen do not make excessive profits. This situation has now arisen, and there should be no need to import eggs into the country."Moreover, in June 2012, egg prices surged to Tk 40, prompting the government to import eggs, which subsequently led to price stabilization. Therefore, if eggs are imported properly this time, experts believe that prices will be brought under control.