Oman likely to review visa ban for BD nationals: BD embassy

Bangladesh Embassy in Oman said in a statement that the Oman government was likely to review soon the visa ban issue on Bangladeshis."Oman government has said that the decision to suspend issuing new visa for Bangladesh's national is temporary and Oman government is undertaking a comprehensive review to streamline its labour market," the statement said.The statement was issued after Oman suspended all types of visa for Bangladeshi workers, reported Times of Oman."The content of the announcement issued by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) regarding suspension of issuance of visas for Bangladeshi nationals comes after a comprehensive review process being conducted by the relevant Omani authorities to regulate its labour market in line with the needs and stability of Omani labour market to safeguard the rights of both workers and employers in accordance with the labour laws," the embassy said."Competent authorities are making sincere efforts and are keen to complete the review process as early as possible to resume visa issuance in accordance with the guidelines and regulations that conclude the review process," it said."Oman values and deeply appreciates the contributions of Bangladeshi expatriate workforce to the development process and economic growth in Oman. Oman shows its keenness on enhancing bilateral relations with the People's Republic of Bangladesh in a manner that serves the interests of both the countries."We reiterate and affirm that the decision announced here is no way and under no circumstances is political in nature rather Oman recalls with utmost respect and gratitude the contributions made and being made by Bangladeshi expatriates while it values the close and brotherly relations with the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," it added.On October 31, the Royal Oman Police announced the visa suspension with immediate effect without specifying the reason. Oman also suspended converting tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities.