Home Front Page

BNP leaders Dudu on 3-day remand, Alal sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Court Correspondent

BNP's Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28.

Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Joint Secretary General of BNP, was sent to jail after ending a five-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the Muktijoddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order against Shamsuz-zaman Dudu and Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order against Moazzem Hossain Alal.

Inspector Md Rafiqul Islam, of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Shamsuzzaman Dudu before the CMM court with a prayer to grant a five-day remand for interrogation in the case.

Claiming him innocent, Dudu told the court that the attack on the chief justice's residence was deplorable and demanded a neutral probe into the incident. He was not involved with the incident, The IO said in the remand forwarding report that the BNP leader, Dudu is an FIR-named accused, and they found his involvement as an instigator in the incident. So, the accused needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

The defence, however, submitted a prayer seeking bail for him on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him, said Taherul Islam Tauhid, one of Dudu's lawyers.

Rejecting the defence, the court granted three days' remand.

A team of DB police picked up Shamsuzzaman Dudu from his elder sister's cantonment residence area early Monday.

In Moazzem Hossain Alal's case, Paltan Police Sub-Inspector Farhad Matubbar produced him before the CMM court on expiry of his five-day remand.

The IO said that the accused Alal gave important information about the incident which was being verified. So, the IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Alal was arrested from Shahinbagh area of the capital on October 31.

Several central leaders of BNP including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan have been arrested centring the clash between police and the BNP leaders and activists during the party's grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28.




