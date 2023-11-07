Mounting debt puts pressure on forex reserves as dollar sources decline

The country's foreign exchange (forex) reserve has been under pressure due to the continuous decrease in foreign debt, foreign direct investment (FDI), earnings from exports, and remittances, while the repayment of principal foreign debts and interest payments has been on the rise. In this context, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve currently stands at only $22 billion.According to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank released on October 29, the reserve in the accounting system of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has come down to $21.95 billion. The reserve has decreased by $10 billion in the span of one year.The Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance reports that during the first two months of the current fiscal year (July-August), interest and principal repayments on foreign loans amounted to $400 million, a 38 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year when it was $289.7 million. The local currency payment amounted to Tk 4,366 crore, up from Tk 2,731 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.In the last two months, the amount of principal loan repayment has increased by 29 percent. At that time, the original loan was paid $254.1 million. It was $196 million in the same period last year. Interest payments increased by about 58 percent, or $143.6 million, compared to $92.8 million in the same period last year.At the same time, the amount of money received from development partners, including loans and grants, is 11 percent or $739 million. In the first two months of the last fiscal year, the amount was $864.2 million. On the one hand, the interest on loans and the actual repayment has increased, on the other hand, the outflow of money to development partners has decreased.In the current fiscal year, a total of $328 billion of foreign debt will have to be paid in interest and principal. In the last financial year 2022-23, it was $274 billion.According to ERD sources, development partners usually provide loans to various projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). The implementation of the ADP has been slow in recent months. That's why revenues are down.According to the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning, the ADP has been implemented by 2.57 percent in the first two months of this year (July-August); a total of Tk7,052 crore has been spent. During the same period last year, the implementation was 2.89 percent; the amount of expenditure was Tk 7,388 crore.AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former adviser to the caretaker government, said the responsibility of repaying foreign loans will increase gradually. He said the interest rate on new loans has increased while the time period for repayment has decreased. Again, these loans have to be paid with expatriate and export income. There's less speed. As a result, the pressure on foreign exchange reserves is increasing.According to Bangladesh Bank sources, one of the sources of foreign exchange is Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In the three months from January to March, FDI came in at $626.4 million. This is a decrease of 29.4 percent compared to the same period last year.A senior official of the Investment Development Authority (BIDA) said that investment data is always six months behind. On FDI reduction, he said entrepreneurs consider supportive policies before investing ahead of the election. Then they have to change the government's policy. In such a situation, investment is usually low.Another source of income is exports. An average of $500 million is received every month from this source. Exports in September fell by $4.7 billion, or about Tk 52 billion, compared to the previous month. Exports in September amounted to $431 billion. It was $478 million in August.Apparel is the largest export sector, accounting for 86 percent of total export earnings. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the demand for garments is low at this time. This has been happening for a long time due to seasonal changes in the European-American market. Exports around the world are down. Compared to that, Bangladesh's export situation is quite good.Asked if the impact of the election and the implementation of the US visa policy is reducing exports, the president said that there are concerns among buyers, but they are assuring buyers that the supply chain will not be affected by these reasons.Another sector of foreign exchange earnings is expatriate income, which amounted to $159.94 billion in August. September's total came in at $134.36 billion, the lowest in 41 months and down 16 percent from August. The amount of expatriate income decreased by $195 million in September this year compared to September last year.