Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:38 PM
Home Front Page

BNP-led opposition's fresh 48-hr blockade from tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent


The BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded opposition parties announced another round of 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country beginning from Wednesday.

In separate press releases on Monday, the opposition parties, including the Liberal Democratic Party and Labour Party, announced the programme.
As per their announcement, the blockade programme will be observed from 6am Wednesday to 6am Friday across the country.

They urged people from all walks of life to make the fresh blockade programme a success.

The fresh agitation was announced on the last day of the opposition's 48-hour nationwide blockade that has been marked by widespread incidents of violence, including clashes with police and torching and vandalising vehicles.

Earlier in the last week, the opposition's three-day countrywide blockade passed off amid clashes and widespread incidents of torching and vandalising vehicles, leaving four people--three in Kishoreganj and one in Sylhet-killed and over three dozen of vehicles either torched or vandalized.

They also observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Sunday in protest against the attacks on BNP's grand rally at Naya Paltan that ended amid the incidents of torching vehicles and clashes, leaving three people dead.

Half an hour into the start of BNP's much-talked-about grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28, the party's leaders and workers locked in a clash with the ruling party activists and police at Kakrail.

 Soon violent clashes spread around Naya Paltan, foiling the rally midway.




