Bus torching, demo, sit-in, arrest mark 2nd day of blockade

On the second day of the nation-wide 48 hour blockade called by BNP, 11 vehicles were set on fire in different districts.Police arrested 275 BNP leaders and activists including BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu.BNP and its affiliated organisations took out processions in the capital and in the outlying districts.The capital saw a significant increase in traffic movement. Many public and private vehicles were seen on roads, creating traffic congestion at places.Fire Service and Civil Defense media cell duty officer Rafi Al Faruq told the Daily Observer, "Ten buses, trucks, private car and auto-rickshaws were torched in four districts. In the capital five vehicles were torched, one in Boagura, two in Chattagram and two in Gazipur."She said 21 arson incidents were reported in 38 hrs across the country. Forty-one fire tenders of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, along with 242 firefighters, were engaged to extinguish the blaze.A water tanker was torched by some unidentified miscreants in Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila. The incident took place on Bogura-Dhaka Highway in Betgari area of the upazila at around 11 am.Miscreants torched a bus of Bikalpa Paribahan at Gulistan, the incident took place in front of Bangabandhu Square Hall Market.Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell official Talha Bin Jashim said two fire tenders rushed to the spot at around 2:05pm. No casualty was reported in the incident.BNP men brought out a procession on the Natore-Bogura Highway in support of the blockade early Monday. They also pelted brick chips at goods-laden trucks. After holding short demonstrations, they left the spot.Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and the police patrolled different areas in the district.A bus of Akash Paribahan was lighted near Khilkhet flyover at around 8:30 pm. Two fire tenders from Kurmitola Fire Station doused the fire, said Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Rakibul Hasan.Two buses were set on fire in Gazipur in the early hours of Monday during the blockade. Miscreants torched a bus at Safipur in Kaliakair upazila on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.Bus driver Habibur Rahman said he was going to Konabari to bring apparel workers and after arriving at Dokanpar, some five to seven youths boarded the vehicle, and set it on fire after pouring petrol."I jumped out of the bus and narrowly escaped death," he added.Firefighter Ariful Islam of Kaliakair Fire Service Station said that it took two fire tenders two and a half hours bring the blaze under control.Another bus, parked beside the road at Bottola area in Gazipur City, was set on fire at around 2am.According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, at least 18 vehicles were set on fire in lpast 30 hours until 10 am on Monday.The police and other law enforcement agencies set up check posts at the entry points to the capital as well as major spots in the capital.At least 228 platoons of BGB troops were deployed across the country including the capital Dhaka.The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said their 460 teams patrolled across the country, 160 of them in the capital to maintain law and order.In a press release BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "In the last 24 hours more than 275 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations were arrested across the country. More than 995 activists have been accused in 10 false cases."Detective Branch of Police detained BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Monday from the Dhaka Cantonment's Post Office area.On Sunday, police arrested BNP vice chairmen Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shahjahan Omar from the capital.BNP and its affiliated organisations took out processions in different places of the capital demanding general election under a non-partisan neutral government, setting free BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other arrested leaders.Under the leadership of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, a sit-in protest was held at Khilgaon area of the capital, since 7:30 am.Under the leadership of the former president of Chhatra Dal, Fazlur Rahman, a protest march was taken out from the Moghbazar Railway Gate area.Led by President of Krishak Dal and General Secretary Shahidul Islam Khan a protest rally was held at Banani.