Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Front Page

PM calls for immediate ceasefire in war on Gaza

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Jeddah, Nov 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the world leaders to take immediate steps to end the horrific war, collective punishment, and illegal occupation in Palestine.

She strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities committed against innocent women and children in Gaza.
 
"We must remain united for an independent and sovereign state of Palestine," she said while addressing the International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment held at Hotel Hilton in Jeddah.

Hasina said that she will continue to do her part on behalf of Palestinian brothers and sisters.

"All Muslim women should have their voices heard for peace," she said.

She also mentioned that the sufferings of Palestinian women and children brings memory of the two hundred thousand women and girls who suffered inhuman crimes during  Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

"It reminds me of the brutal assassination of my parents and other family members, including women and children, on August 15, 1975. It evokes the scene of thousands of tortured Rohingya women and children from Myanmar who sought refuge at our border in August 2017," she told the conference.

She called upon all parties to ensure humanitarian access to and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
 
In placing her five point suggestions PM Hasina asked for immediate cease of the conflict in Palestine, and justice for crime against humanity, particularly on women and children.

She also asked world community to say 'no' to all crimes, violence, discrimination, and increasing Islamophobia targeted against women and girls.

Thirdly, she put emphasis on added attention to achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls to meet SDG-5.

"Fourthly, make sure that Muslim women and girls have the choice to present themselves in public in the way they want to," she said.

In the fifth point, she said that Bangladesh, as a shining example of the empowerment of women and their role in the mainstream, is ready to share its experience with other friendly Muslim states.

Hasina said that the OIC is a platform where dialogue on this much-awaited issue is welcome.

She mentioned that Bangladesh was very early in joining the Women Development Organization (WDO) of the OIC, realising its potential in women empowerment.

While the WDO has started its journey, she hoped that its mandate can be expanded to incorporate today's needs through a better understanding of Islam.

"Only then can we dream of an equal, peaceful, and prosperous world," she said.

She said that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony, and humanity.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh ranks among the world's top ten countries in a global index on women's political empowerment.

"We have a unique situation where the Speaker of Parliament, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition, and Deputy Leader of the Treasury Bench are all women," she said.

She said that currently Bangladesh has one-third of reserved seats for women in the local government bodies.

"My political party, the Bangladesh Awami League, has been working to increase women's representation at all levels," she stated.

She mentioned that every time she has been in office, she has tried to remove all barriers to women in decision-making.

"I feel proud to see our women holding top positions in administration, the judiciary, universities, the armed forces, financial institutions, and trade bodies," she said.

She also said that the Bangladeshi girls from remote areas are shinning in public examinations, competitive recruitments, and national sports.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh's recent socio-economic progress is also proof of the women's meaningful participation.

"The female workforce makes up nearly 46 percent of our formal economy. Women entrepreneurs account for a large portion of our cottage, micro, and small industries. They have a vibrant presence in IT freelancing, e-commerce, and start-ups."

She said that the government is working to enhance their access to finance, markets, ideas, and training.

"In the public sector, we grant six months' paid maternity leave. We engage with our partners to ensure the protection and well-being of female workers, including those employed abroad," she noted.

PM Hasina said that the diverse social protection programmes benefit the poor, widowed, abandoned, disabled, and elderly women.

"It is now mandatory by law to use a mother's name on all national identity documents," she said, adding that her government is implementing a National Action Plan on women, peace, and security.

She said Bangladeshi female peacekeepers are proudly serving in UN missions in Africa.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Haas meets Saber
Imported eggs enter market, wholesale prices drop, retail remains high
Oman likely to review visa ban for BD nationals: BD embassy
BNP leaders Dudu on 3-day remand, Alal sent to jail
Mounting debt puts pressure on forex reserves as dollar sources decline
BNP-led opposition's fresh 48-hr blockade from tomorrow
Bus torching, demo, sit-in, arrest mark 2nd day of blockade
PM calls for immediate ceasefire in war on Gaza


Latest News
Jews occupy New York’s Statue of Liberty demanding Gaza ceasefire
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft