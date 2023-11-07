PM calls for immediate ceasefire in war on Gaza

Jeddah, Nov 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the world leaders to take immediate steps to end the horrific war, collective punishment, and illegal occupation in Palestine.She strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities committed against innocent women and children in Gaza."We must remain united for an independent and sovereign state of Palestine," she said while addressing the International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment held at Hotel Hilton in Jeddah.Hasina said that she will continue to do her part on behalf of Palestinian brothers and sisters."All Muslim women should have their voices heard for peace," she said.She also mentioned that the sufferings of Palestinian women and children brings memory of the two hundred thousand women and girls who suffered inhuman crimes during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971."It reminds me of the brutal assassination of my parents and other family members, including women and children, on August 15, 1975. It evokes the scene of thousands of tortured Rohingya women and children from Myanmar who sought refuge at our border in August 2017," she told the conference.She called upon all parties to ensure humanitarian access to and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.In placing her five point suggestions PM Hasina asked for immediate cease of the conflict in Palestine, and justice for crime against humanity, particularly on women and children.She also asked world community to say 'no' to all crimes, violence, discrimination, and increasing Islamophobia targeted against women and girls.Thirdly, she put emphasis on added attention to achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls to meet SDG-5."Fourthly, make sure that Muslim women and girls have the choice to present themselves in public in the way they want to," she said.In the fifth point, she said that Bangladesh, as a shining example of the empowerment of women and their role in the mainstream, is ready to share its experience with other friendly Muslim states.Hasina said that the OIC is a platform where dialogue on this much-awaited issue is welcome.She mentioned that Bangladesh was very early in joining the Women Development Organization (WDO) of the OIC, realising its potential in women empowerment.While the WDO has started its journey, she hoped that its mandate can be expanded to incorporate today's needs through a better understanding of Islam."Only then can we dream of an equal, peaceful, and prosperous world," she said.She said that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony, and humanity.The prime minister said that Bangladesh ranks among the world's top ten countries in a global index on women's political empowerment."We have a unique situation where the Speaker of Parliament, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition, and Deputy Leader of the Treasury Bench are all women," she said.She said that currently Bangladesh has one-third of reserved seats for women in the local government bodies."My political party, the Bangladesh Awami League, has been working to increase women's representation at all levels," she stated.She mentioned that every time she has been in office, she has tried to remove all barriers to women in decision-making."I feel proud to see our women holding top positions in administration, the judiciary, universities, the armed forces, financial institutions, and trade bodies," she said.She also said that the Bangladeshi girls from remote areas are shinning in public examinations, competitive recruitments, and national sports.The prime minister said that Bangladesh's recent socio-economic progress is also proof of the women's meaningful participation."The female workforce makes up nearly 46 percent of our formal economy. Women entrepreneurs account for a large portion of our cottage, micro, and small industries. They have a vibrant presence in IT freelancing, e-commerce, and start-ups."She said that the government is working to enhance their access to finance, markets, ideas, and training."In the public sector, we grant six months' paid maternity leave. We engage with our partners to ensure the protection and well-being of female workers, including those employed abroad," she noted.PM Hasina said that the diverse social protection programmes benefit the poor, widowed, abandoned, disabled, and elderly women."It is now mandatory by law to use a mother's name on all national identity documents," she said, adding that her government is implementing a National Action Plan on women, peace, and security.She said Bangladeshi female peacekeepers are proudly serving in UN missions in Africa. �UNB