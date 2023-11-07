PM performs Umrah

MAKKAH, Nov 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina performed holy Umrah in Makkah on Mondaymorning.The prime minister along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana performed Umrah and offered Salah at the holy mosque of Masjid Al Haram.They prayed for the continued peace, prosperity and progress of the Muslim Ummah including Bangladesh and its people.Foreign Dinister A.K Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and State Minister for women and children Fazilatunnesa Indira as well as other members of the entourage performed Umrah.Later, the prime minister offered Fazr prayers joining the Jamat at the holy Masjid-al Haram.Earlier, the PM left Medinah by air and reach Jeddah from where she travelled to Makkah by road. �UNB