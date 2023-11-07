Shakib, Shanto guide Tigers to victory against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the 38th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. The Tigers thus, remained in the race to qualify to the ICC Champions Trophy.Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first. Shoriful Islam gave Bangladesh an early breakthrough in the very first over to pick up the wicket of Kusal Perera, who replaced Dimuth Karunaratne in the playing eleven, got out on four. Pathum Nissanka and stand-in skipper Kusal Mendis were looking good though Mendis failed to prolong his 19-run start. Both Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama departed on 41.Samarawickrama's departure brought Angelo Mathews in, who got out without facing a ball and scoring a run. He became the first batter in the history of cricket to get a 'Timed Out' as Sri Lanka lost two wickets in one ball. Lankan's thereby, were struggling with 135 for five. But a 78-run partnership between Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva, followed by a 45-run joint venture between Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana guided Sri Lanka to a decent total. de Silva got out on 34, Theekshana 21 and Asalanka was dismissed on 108. It was the second ODI ton for the stalwart, who faced 105 balls to hit six boundaries and five over boundaries.Sri Lanka however, were bowled out for 279 in the 3rd ball of the 50th over.Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the replacement of Mustafizur Rahman, hauled three wickets giving 80 runs from stipulated 10 overs. Shoriful Islam and Shakib shared two wickets each as Mehidy Miraz got one.Chasing 280-run target, Bangladesh lost their opener Tanzid Tamim's wicket early. The lefthander continued his sorry figure and got out on nine. Liton Das showed over aggression before getting out on 23 off 22 with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries.Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib nonetheless, regained form in very crucial time and stood valuable 169-run 3rd wicket partnership to dominate over the Lankan bowlers. Shakib got out on 82 off 65 with 12 boundaries and couple of over boundaries. It's the 56th ODI fifty for Shakib. Shanto conversely, missed a ton for 10 runs facing 101 balls with a dozen of boundaries. It was the 7th ODI half century for Shanto. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah's dismissal on 10 and 22 runs respectively delayed Bangladesh's win. Mehidy Miraz's dismissal on three raised tension in Bangladesh tent. But Tawhid Hridoy and Tanzim Sakib remained unbeaten on 15 and nine runs correspondingly to wrap up the game as Bangladesh reached on 282 for seven with 54 balls to spare.Dilshan Madushanka notched three wickets while Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana shared the rest between them equally.Bangladesh will take on Australia in their last match of the event Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on November 11.