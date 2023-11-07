Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Miscellaneous

BNP postpones programme to mark November 7

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

BNP has suspended its Tuesday's programme to mark what it calls the 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on November 7 in protest against the government's repression and widespread arrest of the opposition leaders and activists.

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Monday afternoon.

Mentioning the reason for the postponement of their traditional programme on November 7, he said the democracy-loving people and the leaders and workers of BNP are now living in an inhumane and terrible atmosphere.

"That's why our program tomorrow (Tuesday) is to visit the grave of martyred president and the pioneer of multi-party democracy Ziaur Rahman, marking November 7, has been suspended to protest the cruel and merciless oppression by the government," the BNP leader said.

He said the then Awami League government in 1975 established one-party Baksal rule destroying democracy and suppressing freedom of speech.

"The path of transition from Baksal was created through the revolution on November 7. Every year, people who love democracy and national independence and sovereignty celebrate this day. But the wicked rulers who killed democracy in '75 have now re-established Baksal. They locked the BNP office to silence the voice of the opposition in a new way," Rizvi said.

He also said the government has created an awful situation in the country by arresting senior BNP leaders, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.  

"Many of our leaders can't stay at home as false cases have been filed against them. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes amid crackdowns by the government," the BNP leader said.

Every year BNP used to observe November 7 as the 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' with various programmes, including placing wreaths at Zia's grave, marking the 'civil-military uprising' of November 1975.

On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

While BNP and its alliance partners celebrate November 7 as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the ruling Awami League and its front organisations consider it as a day of freedom fighters' killings.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP postpones programme to mark November 7
Tk 20,000 DMP bounty for helping arrest arsonists
Oman temporarily suspends visas for BD nationals, citing labour market regulation
JCD, Shibir, BCL clash in Sylhet
People involved in violence to be brought to book: IGP
Around 420 children killed or injured in Gaza daily : UNICEF
Another wave of Israeli strikes hit Gaza refugee camp as crossing opens for foreigners and wounded
Journo abducted, tortured by miscreants at Jatrabari


Latest News
Jews occupy New York’s Statue of Liberty demanding Gaza ceasefire
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft