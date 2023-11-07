Tk 20,000 DMP bounty for helping arrest arsonists

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday announced a Tk 20,000 reward for those who will help them to nab the arsonists with information of arson attacks amid nationwide blockade of the opposition parties BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties.In a meeting with Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners' Association at the DMP headquarters held on Monday, DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman made the announcement.Later, the DMP commissioner briefed media about the meeting and disclosed about his announcement.Habibur said, "If anyone can help police to catch the miscreants with evidence, they will be given Tk 20,000 bounty. The move was taken amid the ongoing subversive acts of arson in Dhaka and other places."