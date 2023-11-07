Video
Home Back Page

9 die, 1,794 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,417 this year.

During the period, 1,794 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 6,662 dengue patients, including 1,807 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,81,698 dengue cases and 2,73,619 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.    �UNB



