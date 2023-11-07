Food inflation rises further

The inflation rate in the food sector increased to 12.56 per cent in the month of October this year, which was 8.50 per cent at this time last year. It was 12.37 per cent in the previous month of September.Meanwhile, the country's inflation rate rose to 9.93 per cent in October from 9.63 per cent in September, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data released on Monday.The non-food inflation rate was recorded at 8.30 per cent in October, up from 7.82 per cent the previous month.In rural areas, inflation outpaced urban areas, shooting up to 9.99 per cent last month from 9.75 per cent in September.Sources said that the government had set a target of keeping inflation within 6 per cent for the current fiscal year. But inflation has never gone below 9.6 per cent in the last four months. The biggest challenge of the government is to keep within the target of this year.According to the BBS report, the country's wheat price inflation was 9.93 per cent in the month of October. Inflation of 9.93 per cent means that the product which was bought for Tk 100 in October of the previous year has to be bought for Tk 109.93 in October this year, food products have to be bought for Tk 112.56. Non-food inflation rose to 8.3 per cent in October. It was 7.82 per cent in the previous month as well.According to the Consumer Price Index report released by BBS on Monday, urban people suffer slightly less than rural people when it comes to buying daily goods, but it is also uncomfortable. The average price inflation in urban areas is 9.72 per cent. However, food inflation in cities is much higher than in villages. Food inflation in urban areas is 12.58 per cent. And the inflation of non-food products is 8.50 per cent.