Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Back Page

Food inflation rises further

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

The inflation rate in the food sector increased to 12.56 per cent in the month of October this year, which was 8.50 per cent at this time last year. It was 12.37 per cent in the previous month of September.

Meanwhile, the country's inflation rate rose to 9.93 per cent in October from 9.63 per cent in September, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data released on Monday.

The non-food inflation rate was recorded at 8.30 per cent in October, up from 7.82 per cent the previous month.

In rural areas, inflation outpaced urban areas, shooting up to 9.99 per cent last month from 9.75 per cent in September.

Sources said that the government had set a target of keeping inflation within 6 per cent for the current fiscal year. But inflation has never gone below 9.6 per cent in the last four months. The biggest challenge of the government is to keep within the target of this year.

According to the BBS report, the country's wheat price inflation was 9.93 per cent in the month of October. Inflation of 9.93 per cent means that the product which was bought for Tk 100 in October of the previous year has to be bought for Tk 109.93 in October this year, food products have to be bought for Tk 112.56. Non-food inflation rose to 8.3 per cent in October. It was 7.82 per cent in the previous month as well.

According to the Consumer Price Index report released by BBS on Monday, urban people suffer slightly less than rural people when it comes to buying daily goods, but it is also uncomfortable. The average price inflation in urban areas is 9.72 per cent. However, food inflation in cities is much higher than in villages. Food inflation in urban areas is 12.58 per cent. And the inflation of non-food products is 8.50 per cent.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


9 die, 1,794 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Food inflation rises further
Israel steps up Gaza strikes, pressure grows over civilian casualties
Opposition's presence on streets amid crackdowns puzzles govt: Rizvi
EC to train top officials for next nat'l election in second phase
PM expected to begin election campaign from Sylhet: Quader
HC wants to know whereabouts of BNP leader Habibur
Army Chief calls for preparedness to face challenges


Latest News
Jews occupy New York’s Statue of Liberty demanding Gaza ceasefire
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft