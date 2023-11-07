Opposition's presence on streets amid crackdowns puzzles govt: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday alleged that the ruling party leaders are making unguarded remarks as they have become scared by the huge presence of opposition followers on the streets amid widespread arrests and crackdowns.Speaking at a demonstration in the city's Khilgaon area, he also said the success of their ongoing one-point movement is certain with the support of people. "Our leaders and activists are peacefully observing the blockade programme. The government has become puzzled seeing the presence of people in BNP's blockade programme even after intense suppression. So, the prime minister, ministers and (AL) leaders making reckless remarks," he said.Amid the blockade programme, Rizvi along with some BNP leaders and activists brought out a sudden procession around 7:30am near Pallima Sangsad in the capital's Khilgoan area. They staged a demonstration there for a while in support of the blockade programme and then hurriedly left the spot. �UNB