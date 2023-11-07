EC to train top officials for next nat'l election in second phase

Ahead of the 12th general election, the Election Commission (EC) will train Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Divisional Commissioners in the second phase.The EC has completed the first phase of training to conduct elections in a fair and peaceful manner.Due to the hartal-blockade, the date for the second phase of training has also been postponed.New dates have been fixed for next Friday (November 10) and Saturday (November 11). The training will be held at the Election Training Institute (ETI) of the Bangladesh Election Commission.A letter signed by EC Director General of ETI SM Asaduzzaman communicated this to the media on Monday.According to the letter, Divisional Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Regional Election Officers and Senior District/District Election Officers were invited for election management training.