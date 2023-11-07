Crude bombs found near Rajshahi Rail station defused

RAJSHAHI, Nov 6: Two crude bombs found near the main gate of Rajshahi Rail station on Sunday night have been defused.
Security guards of the railway station spotted the bombs wrapped with red scotch tape around 9:30 pm and informed the police.
On information, a bomb disposal unit from Rajshahi rushed to the spot and recovered the crude bombs, said Suhrawardy Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Boalia Model police station.
Later, they defused the crude bombs around 10:30pm, he added. �UNB
