BFUJ condemns attack on journos on Oct 28, OHCHR statement

BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the attacks on journalists and camera-persons allegedly by BNP cadres on October 28 and denounced a statement issued by UN's human rights body on November 1 over the incident."We condemn the heinous attacks on reporters, camera-journalists and others on October 28 by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists, who violently locked into clashes with the police and killed a policeman," a BFUJ statement signed by its Secretary General Dip Azad said on Monday.Over a hundred policemen and at least 35 journalists were injured in the assault on that day during the BNP's grand rally in front of its central office, it added."We are dismayed and disappointed by the press note issued by the UN's human rights body, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on November 1, 2023, which expressed concern over the violent incidents in Bangladesh," said the country's apex body of the journalists in the statement. �BSS