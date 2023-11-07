JU teacher nominated as research fellow at UN Univ

Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS Director Prof Sheikh Tawhidul Islam has been nominated as a Senior Research Fellow of United Nations University, Canada.Acting Director of Public Relations Office Md Mohiuddin confirmed the matter on Monday. "Prof Tawhidul Islam has been nominated as Senior Research Fellow for playing a role in education, research and knowledge dissemination on disaster management and climate change analytics for the South Asia region," the press release read.JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam congratulated him for the outstanding achievement.