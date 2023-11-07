Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Editorial

Increase cadet college seats

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir  

Cadet colleges admission aspirants in Bangladesh often face disappointment due to the limited number of seats available. Currently, after completing primary school, students and their parents dream of enrolling in a cadet college. The admission process for cadet colleges begins after passing the class six, which is not always sufficient. Many students end up joining coaching centers after the class six or class seven to prepare for cadet college admission.

Since cadet college admissions start from the class seven, those who haven't completed the class six must prepare at these coaching centers. While everything seems fine so far, the problem arises because there are only 12 cadet colleges in Bangladesh, with 9 for boys cadet colleges and 3 for girls Colleges. Among these, they admit around 600 students, with 450 seats for boys and 150 for girls. Competition for these 600 seats is intense, with approximately 100,000 students vying for them. Even if 600 students manage to fulfill their dream of studying at a cadet college, others are left disappointed due to seat limitations.

So, what will the rest of the students do? They may have to enroll in the class seven or class eight in regular schools within Dhaka, but it's challenging to find good educational institutions for these class. Many parents worry about their children's education and the uncertainty they face. These students will have to study in lower-quality schools even if they are talented.

To address this concern, it's important for the government to expand and increase the capacity of cadet colleges, considering the vast number of students aspiring to join. This expansion could provide more opportunities for students and reduce the disappointment they face when they can't get into a cadet college. Ultimately, every student should have the opportunity to enroll in suitable educational institutions.

AL-AMIN
Student, University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Increase cadet college seats
Govt approves a promising wind power project
Stop bullying in schools
Repeated nationwide blockades shutting doors to dialogues
Why is child labor on rise?
Nepal quake gives us strong warning
Extension of maternity leave commendable
New LPG price hike hits consumers


Latest News
Jews occupy New York’s Statue of Liberty demanding Gaza ceasefire
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft