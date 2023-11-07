Increase cadet college seats

Dear SirCadet colleges admission aspirants in Bangladesh often face disappointment due to the limited number of seats available. Currently, after completing primary school, students and their parents dream of enrolling in a cadet college. The admission process for cadet colleges begins after passing the class six, which is not always sufficient. Many students end up joining coaching centers after the class six or class seven to prepare for cadet college admission.Since cadet college admissions start from the class seven, those who haven't completed the class six must prepare at these coaching centers. While everything seems fine so far, the problem arises because there are only 12 cadet colleges in Bangladesh, with 9 for boys cadet colleges and 3 for girls Colleges. Among these, they admit around 600 students, with 450 seats for boys and 150 for girls. Competition for these 600 seats is intense, with approximately 100,000 students vying for them. Even if 600 students manage to fulfill their dream of studying at a cadet college, others are left disappointed due to seat limitations.So, what will the rest of the students do? They may have to enroll in the class seven or class eight in regular schools within Dhaka, but it's challenging to find good educational institutions for these class. Many parents worry about their children's education and the uncertainty they face. These students will have to study in lower-quality schools even if they are talented.To address this concern, it's important for the government to expand and increase the capacity of cadet colleges, considering the vast number of students aspiring to join. This expansion could provide more opportunities for students and reduce the disappointment they face when they can't get into a cadet college. Ultimately, every student should have the opportunity to enroll in suitable educational institutions.AL-AMINStudent, University of Dhaka