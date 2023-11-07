Govt approves a promising wind power project

It is encouraging to note that the government has approved an offer for a Denmark-Bangladesh $1.3 billion joint venture wind power project. A detailed feasibility study is about to kick-off for developing a 500 megawatts wind power project along the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The joint venture has been approved to implement the first phase of development with (site) exclusivity in the next 3 years.The proposed project site is located offshore of Cox's Bazaar district.However, once implemented, this offshore wind project will be the first of its kind not only in Bangladesh, but also with a higher probability in South Asia. Moreover, the project would also materialize a technology transfer that would accelerate the learning curve for a nascent industry while removing technological barriers for initiating similar projects.Bangladesh first began to work on wind energy as early as in 2000. Currently the country has a wind speed of 5.75-7.75 meters per second, which has a promising potential to generate 30,000MW land-based wind power per day. We reportedly have 8 windmill projects in different stages of completion in the country, and the combined capacity of these plants is around 357MW.The country is producing around 4.34 percent of electricity from renewable sources out of its 24,000 MW of total production capacity. In addition, BPDB installed a 60MW wind power project at Cox's Bazaar, which is now in operation and supplying around 20MW electricity per day.Currently, some 1,194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is being added to the national grid. Another 1,262 MW power generating projects are underway through 30 renewable energy projects. And another 8,668 MW equivalent of power generation projects are under construction.The point, however, it is high-time for us to harness offshore wind's potentials in the country since it is a viable source of alternative energy.Most important to note that wind energy is a major source of renewable energy. It does not contaminate, it is inexhaustible and reduces dependence on fossil fuels, which is the origin of greenhouse gasses resulting in global warming.Apart from being a clean and renewable energy source, wind energy projects result in job creation by engaging rural communities in manufacturing, transportation and project construction. Globally it is an established fact that the wind industry has a strong track record of creating high-quality and long-term jobs by reviving communities through an array of industrial opportunities.Realistically enough, the joint venture scheme would play a crucial role in job creation along the Cox's Bazaar coastal zone.In conclusion, we call on our public and private power authorities concern to buckle-up to establish our renewable energy sources as a major alternative of power generation in the country, meaning complete renewable energy projects in time and add more power to the national grid.