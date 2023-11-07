UP chairman hacked to death in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Nov 6: A union parishad (UP) chairman of Mithapukur Upazila in the district was reportedly hacked to death by a miscreant on Sunday night.
The incident took place at Payaraband Bazar of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Mahbubar Rahman, chairman of Payaraband UP in the upazila. He was a resident of Jafarpur Village under the union.
Police, however, arrested a person, named Harun, 50, in this connection.
According to police and the relatives of the deceased, Mahbubar Rahman lived with his family at Payaraband. He had a pharmacy at Payaraband Bazar. The accused hacked Mahbubar with a sharp weapon while he was returning home after closing the shop at around 9:30 pm.
Later on, locals rescued the injured chairman and first admitted to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex.
When his condition deteriorated there, he was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Mithapukur Police Station Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.
