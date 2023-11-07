UP chairman hacked to death in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Nov 6: A union parishad (UP) chairman of Mithapukur Upazila in the district was reportedly hacked to death by a miscreant on Sunday night.The incident took place at Payaraband Bazar of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Mahbubar Rahman, chairman of Payaraband UP in the upazila. He was a resident of Jafarpur Village under the union.Police, however, arrested a person, named Harun, 50, in this connection.According to police and the relatives of the deceased, Mahbubar Rahman lived with his family at Payaraband. He had a pharmacy at Payaraband Bazar. The accused hacked Mahbubar with a sharp weapon while he was returning home after closing the shop at around 9:30 pm.Later on, locals rescued the injured chairman and first admitted to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex.When his condition deteriorated there, he was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge of Mithapukur Police Station Mostafizar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.