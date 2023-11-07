13 killed, 26 injured in road mishaps

A total of 13 people were killed and at least 26 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Pabna, Narail, Jhenidah, Chattogram, Madaripur, Rangamati, Kushtia, Joypurhat, Barishal and Sylhet, in recent times.PABNA: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a three-wheeler and a motorcycle in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place in Baharpur area on the Ishwardi-Pabna highway of the upazila at around 9:30 am.The deceased was identified as Mridul Hossain, 15, son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Athail Shimul Village under the upazila. He was a tenth grader at at Ishwardi Government Vocational Textile Institute.The injured are: Bishal, 15, and Siam, 15, students of the same institution. Both of them have been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.According to locals, the three students were going towards Ishwardi Town in the morning riding on a motorcycle at a reckless speed. On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and collided head-on with a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. Mridul died on the spot and two others.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Hasan Basir confirmed the the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NARAIL: The driver of Narail Municipality mayor was killed and three others including the mayor were injured in a road accident in the district town on Sunday.The accident took place in Voakhali area of the town in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sujon Karmakar, 38, hailed from Mohishkhola area of the district.Quoting locals, police said the accident occurred as Sujon lost his control over the steering of the vehicle, which left four people critically injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Narail Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sujon dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Narail Sadar PS OC Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.JHENIDAH: A motorcyclist was killed as he lost control over the steering of motorbike and hit a roadside tree in Kaliganj Upazila of the district early Sunday.The accident took place in Foyla Missionpara area under the upazila at around 1:30 am.The deceased was identified as Arafat Hossain, son of Abdul Kader, a resident of Bolidapara Village under the upazila.According to locals, Arafat was returning home from his work at early hours riding on his motorcycle.On the way, he lost control over the steering of the bike and hit a roadside tree in Foyla Missionpara area, which left him critically injured.Locals then rescued the injured and rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arafat dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Kaliganj PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.CHATTOGRAM: Three motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Akib, Zani and Imam. All of them were students and aged between 16 and 18 years. Akib and Zani were from Shayerkhali area while Imam was from Adi Fakirhat area in the upazila.Quoting locals, Alamgir Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Kumira Highway PS, said the accident occurred at Kamaldah Bazar in the upazila when an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle, leaving the three of the riders killed on the spot and another injured.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.The detailed could be known after investigation, the SI added.MADARIPUR: A sexagenarian woman was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Somaddar area of the upazila at around 3 pm.The deceased was identified as Molina Begum, 65, wife of late Jalal Uddin, a resident of Thenga area in the upazila.Local sources said a bus and a truck were collided head-on, and the front side of the bus got twisted, which left the woman dead on the spot and 15 others injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, said Madaripur Fire Service and Civil Defence Official Nur Mohammad Shikder.Police initially assumed that the accident might have been occurred for the reckless driving of the bus, said Superintendent of Madaripur Police Masud Alam Khan.RANGAMATI: Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Bhedbhedi area in the district town on Saturday noon.The deceased were identified as Puri Chakma and Gunimala Chakma.Police and local sources said a bus from Chattogram hit an auto-rickshaw in Bhedbhedi area of the district town at noon, leaving the auto-rickshaw passengers Puri Chakma and Gunimala Chakma dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.The injured were rescued and taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital.Rangamati Kotwali PS OC Ariful Amin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A student was killed in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The accident took place near Chakghoga Mina Bazar in the upazila at around 7 am.The deceased was identified as Murshidul Kabir Shanto, 20, son of Md Murnaf Master of Chithlia Village in Mirpur Upazila of the district.Local and the deceased's family sources said a shallow engine-run vehicle hit a van carrying Shanto while he was returning home from Shyamnagar after seeing his aunt, which left him injured.He was then rescued and rushed to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kushtia for better treatment.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kushtia.Kalidaspur Police Camp In-Charge SI Sheikh Mehedi confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.JOYPURHAT: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Dargar Mor area under Atapur Union of the upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Jobaidul Islam, 45, son of Jaher Ali, a resident of Uchai Koimari Village in the upazila.The injured person is Shafir Uddin Akanda, acting head teacher of Uchai Chakpara School.Quoting locals, Panchbibi PS OC Jahidul Haque said Jobaidul and Shafir Uddin were going towards Kamdia Bazar in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha District from Uchai Koimari area in the morning riding on a motorcycle to sell fish. On the way, the motorcycle fell in a ditch made for constructing a bridge in Dargar Mor area, which left Jobaidul dead on the spot and Shafir Uddin injured.The injured was rescued and taken to Mahipur Health Complex in the upazila.However, no complaint in this regard was lodged from the deceased's family members yet, the OC added.BARISHAL: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in the city on Wednesday morning.The accident took place in Kashipur area under Airport PS of the city at around 9 am.The deceased was identified as Md Manik Hawlader, 50, son of Fazle Ali Hawlader, a resident of Chahutpur area of Kashipur.Quoting locals, Airport PS OC (Investigation) Lokman Hossain said a Barishal-bound bus of 'Sakura Paribahan' from Dhaka hit Manik in the area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Airport PS OC Helal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.SYLHET: An activist of Juba Dal was reportedly killed in a road accident in South Surma Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Zillur Rahman, 40, son of Elias Mia, hailed from Golapganj Upazila in the district. He was a member of Golapganj Juba Dal Convening Committee.According to police sources, a motorbike carrying Zillur hit a roadside tree and overturned into a road after being chased by a team of the law enforcers while crossing Lalabazar area, which left him critically injured. Later on, he was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said Zillur along with others were picketing in the area.Being chased by police, his motorbike hit a tree after losing its control over the steering, which left him seriously injured, the deputy commissioner said, adding that he was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Meanwhile, Sylhet District and Metropolitan Unit Jubo Dal called a day-long hartal protesting the death of Dilu, said Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, president of Sylhet District Unit BNP.