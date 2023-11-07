Two crushed under train in two dists

A man was crushed under a train and a woman under a locomotive engine in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Dinajpur, on Sunday and Monday.CHATTOGRAM: A man was crushed under a train in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place in BSRM area on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line at around 8 am.The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.According to locals, the man was run over by a train in that area and his body was found lying on the side of the railway line.Sitakunda Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Amjad Hossain confirmed the incident.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife was killed after being hit by a locomotive engine on the Parbatipur-Sayedpur railway track in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The accident took place near Parbatipur Central Locomotive Workshop at around 3 pm.The deceased was identified as Shefali Rani, 43, wife of late Alekante, a resident of Rampur Majhpara area under the upazila.According to the locals, a locomotive engine hit the woman when she was trying to protect his cattle from being crushed under the moving engine, which left her critically injured.She was then rescued and taken to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Government Railway Police Station Shafiul Azam confirmed the incident.