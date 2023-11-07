Farmers urged to farm Aman paddy in synchronised method

GAIBANDHA, Nov 6: Agricultural experts at a function on Saturday in the district urged farmers for farming Aman paddy using 'synchronised method' (somoloy paddhati).Synchronised method is a system in which saplings are produced in trays, and later on, these are planted in many lands of a beel or haor at a time by using rice planters."As the somoloy paddhati is fully dependent on farm mechanisation from planting of saplings to cutting, farmers can save labour and production costs by using the system to get more economic benefits," they said.They made this advice while addressing an inaugural function on 'Harvesting of Aman paddy' cultivated in the synchronised method in Pochar Bazar under Bhatgram Union in Sadullapur Upazila.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Nahid Rasul attended the function as the chief guest.Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Krishibid Md Khorshed Alam Sarker, Upazila Chairman Shahriar Khan Biplob and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kawsar Habib spoke as special guests.Earlier, DAE DD described the synchronised method elaborately to the farmers.Later on, by the Aman paddy cutting by combined harvester was opened.DC Kazi Nahid Rasul asked DAE's field level agriculture officials, mostly sub-assistant agriculture officers for motivating farmers so that they could farm Aman and Boro in the synchronised system to get desired output to achieve sustainable food security.DC also urged the officials concerned to make the farm mechanisation activity more popular to the farmers in order to help build Smart Bangladesh by 2041.A large number of farmers, agriculture officials, public representatives, local elite and journalists were present at the function.This Aman season, some 150 bighas of land of a beel have been under Aman paddy cultivation by using the synchronised method.