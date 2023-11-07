Video
Home Countryside

Meet on Suchitra Sen Museum, house held

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Nov 6: A view-exchange meeting on better maintaining Suchitra Sen Museum and renovating her house in the district was held on Monday.

The meeting was arranged in Suchitra Sen Memorial Hall at Gopalpur. It was presided over by DC M Asaduzzaman.

Among others, Additional DC (General) Sharif Ahmed, Acting President of Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakhhon  Parishad Dr Ramdulal Bhowmik, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Member of Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakhhon  Parishad NDC Mohammad Abul Hasanat, General Secretary Dr  Naresh Madhu, Assistant Commissioner Monirul Islam, Executive Member Mazahrul Islam, and Member Abul Kalam Azad were present at the meeting.

Speakers said, every day many visitors from the country and outside the country are coming to see the house. Culture lovers have a deep love and passion for the house, they added. They further said, so it is necessary to pay attention to keeping the house beautiful.

DC visited the house and advised them on what to do. Dr Naresh Madhu virtually connected Moon Moon Sen with the DC for talks. DC exchanged views her and invited her to visit her ancestral house in Pabna.
NDC Mohammad Abul Hashanat and Dr Naresh Madhu were assigned for renovation of the house.



