Commodity price hike causes untold public sufferings in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 6: Suffering of people has gone beyond description due to unbridled price hike of all essentials in the district.Prices of rice, sugar, onion, garlic, ginger and cooking gas are beyond their purchasing capacity.Though the government has fixed prices of some items including potato and onion, all have forgotten it. Most people can't purchase fish even for one day in a week. Beef and mutton have become their dream items. It is almost the same with broiler and golden hens.In most families, nutrition demand is not met.Per haali (four pieces) eggs are selling at Tk 54. Fish price is also high (kg).Though 70 per cent of Hilsa is collected in Barishal region, per kg Hilsa is selling at Tk 1,000 to 1,800.Per litre milk is selling at Tk 100. Beef is selling at Tk 800 per kg while mutton at Tk 1,400. Broiler is selling at over Tk 190 per kg.Rice market was stable two months back. But during the last one week, the rice market has turned unstable. Per kg rice has increased by Tk 2-3. Medium quality rice is selling at over Tk 65 while low quality one (BR-28) is selling at Tk 55.Potato is selling at Tk 60 per kg. Onion is selling at Tk 125-130 per kg against Tk 100 one week back. Traders blamed increased import price of onion for the onion price rise.Several wholesale traders at Onion Poatti in the city said, the price hike has been caused due to 40 per cent extra tax imposition.In Barishal bazaars, imported onion is selling at over Tk 110 against the wholesale price of about Tk 100.Garlic is selling at Tk 190-200 per kg while ginger is selling at Tk 220, turmeric at Tk 230, and dry chilli at about Tk 400 per kg.Per kg sugar is selling at Tk 135-140. Bottle soya bean is selling at Tk 175 per litre. Per kg puffed rice is not available at below Tk 135.Advance winter vegetables were damaged due to heavy rain. Despite that new vegetables are arriving in markets. But most vegetables are selling at over Tk 100 at the wholesale level while at the retail level per kg is selling at Tk 120.Except green papaya, all vegetables are beyond purchasing capacity of middle income people. Per kg green papaya is selling at Tk 30. No vegetable is available at less than Tk 80-120.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers in the city's Battala Bazar, Bangla Bazar, Sagordi Bazar, Natun Bazar and Boro Bazar expressed their frustration over the essentials' price hike. They demanded controlling the desperate price rise of the essential commodities.