Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll surpasses 10,000

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Nov 6: The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.The toll of 10,022 deaths was announced in a press conference in Gaza by health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidreh.He said at least 292 Palestinians were killed overnight from Sunday into Monday in intense bombardments by the Israeli army which he accused of "perpetrating 19 massacres in the last hours".According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the majority of those killed in Gaza since the start of the war have been civilians, including more than 4,000 children.The war in Gaza was triggered by the October 7 Hamas attacks which killed 1,400 in southern Israel, mostly civilians according to Israeli officials.Ground forces with tanks have flooded the northern half of the Gaza Strip and tightened an encirclement of Gaza City, effectively splitting the territory in two, even as hundreds of thousands of civilians remained in the north despite Israeli evacuation orders.Gaza's health ministry said more than 200 people had died in overnight strikes -- a day after reporting a total death toll of more than 9,770, mostly women and children."These are massacres! They destroyed three houses over the heads of their inhabitants -- women and children," one resident, Mahmoud Mechmech, told AFP in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza."We have already taken 40 bodies out of the rubble," he said as crowds prayed around corpses wrapped in white shrouds outside a nearby hospital. �AFP