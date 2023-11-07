Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Sports

'No drama' says Madrid's Ancelotti despite Rayo draw

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

'No drama' says Madrid's Ancelotti despite Rayo draw

'No drama' says Madrid's Ancelotti despite Rayo draw

BARCELONA, NOV 6: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said there was "no drama" despite his team failing to build on their Clasico triumph, dropping two points in La Liga's title race with a 0-0 derby draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Los Blancos spurned several chances as they drove Rayo back throughout at the Santiago Bernabeu but could not find the last-gasp winner they so often manage to produce.

The draw leaves Madrid second, two points behind shock leaders Girona, who came from behind to beat Osasuna, and two ahead of Barcelona after the Catalans' fortunate win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"In the table we are doing very well, we're in the fight, we're doing very well in the Champions League -- there is no drama," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We're confident, we will do things well, like we always do, like we did today."

The Italian said the result was not fair on his team, who could not find the goal they craved.

"We're hurt by the result, not the performance, clearly it was a game we deserved to win," added Ancelotti.

"We tried in every way, and it didn't come off, we tried until the last second."

Ancelotti lined up with the energetic Eduardo Camavinga replacing injured holding midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as well as starting Luka Modric in place of Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid took the game to their neighbours from the off, with Rayo Vallecano's Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski kept extremely busy.

He made a superb save to thwart Fede Valverde who burst through on goal early on.

Madrid had an early scare when Jude Bellingham, the league's top goalscorer with 10 strikes, went down hurt, holding his left shoulder.

After a couple of minutes the England international recovered and was able to stay on.

"Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder but was able to continue ... I don't think it will be anything serious," said Ancelotti.

Fran Garcia flashed an effort narrowly over after good work by Bellingham to play him in and Dimitrievski made a fantastic save to deny Joselu after Vinicius Junior cut the ball back to him.

The Brazilian winger was increasingly involved as the game ticked towards its final stages and struck in the 66th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Joselu.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Barca target early Champions League progress
'No drama' says Madrid's Ancelotti despite Rayo draw
Aussies face 'double standards' blast over Afghanistan WC clash
Smith's vertigo adds to Australia WC concerns
Mankads to painful groins: Five unusual cricket dismissals
Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after WC thrashing
SA can 'turn tables' after huge India defeat
Bashundhara Kings, Mohun Bagan lock horns tonight


Latest News
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Dry weather likely
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft