Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:32 PM
Home Sports

Smith's vertigo adds to Australia WC concerns

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

MUMBAI, NOV 6: Australia star batsman Steve Smith revealed Monday he had suffered a fresh attack of vertigo, a condition that has affected him several times in recent years.

The 34-year-old former Australia captain was hopeful of being fit to face Afghanistan in Tuesday's World Cup match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium but appeared to suffer further discomfort after batting during net practice on Monday and was seen sitting head bowed, under a canopy, on the outfield.

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it's just been a bit annoying," Smith told reporters shortly before the training session.

"Occasionally, I've had a few episodes, so I can tell you it's not the funniest space to be in, but yeah, I'll go out and have a hit and hopefully be OK and we'll see how we go," he added.

If Smith is given the all-clear, it would mean Australia had all 15 members of their squad available, with Mitchell Marsh having returned to India following the death of his grandfather.

Marsh's fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is in contention again after missing the victory over England last time out in bizarre fashion having suffered concussion as a result of falling off a golf buggy. Smith has struggled at the World Cup, scoring 205 runs in seven innings at an average of under 30.

But he remains one of Australia's better players of slow bowling, a skill required against an Afghanistan attack where spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi have impressed during the World Cup.

Afghanistan, who had enjoyed just one win from all their appearances at two previous World Cups, against non-Test side Scotland, have been one of the surprise packages in India with wins over reigning champions England, 1992 title-winners Pakistan and 1996 kings Sri Lanka to their credit.    �AFP




