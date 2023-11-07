Mankads to painful groins: Five unusual cricket dismissals

NEW DELHI, NOV 6: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first batsman in international cricket history to be dismissed "timed out" as controversy engulfed a World Cup match against Bangladesh in New Delhi on Monday.Below AFP Sport looks at five other unusual cricket dismissals:1947: Birth of the 'Mankad'During India's tour of Australia, Vinoo Mankad had warned Australian opener Bill Brown against backing up too far at the non-striker's end during a warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. When that advice was ignored, Mankad ran him out.A month later, in the first Test at the same ground, Mankad again ran out Brown, this time with no warning, sparking a debate about the fairness of such dismissals that continues to this day and has led to them being labelled 'Mankads'.1979: Hilditch's handling errorAustralia batsman Andrew Hilditch became the first non-striker to be given out 'handled the ball' during an acrimonious Test against Pakistan.Hilditch picked up a wayward throw that had gone onto the pitch and handed the ball back to Sarfraz Nawaz.The Pakistan paceman appealed and the umpire, under the Laws of Cricket, had to give Hilditch out.There were suggestions Sarfraz's act had been in retaliation for Pakistan No 11 Sikander Bakht being run out at the bowler's end while backing up too far.Pakistan all-rounder Asif Iqbal, who played in the match, said: "There was no need for us to stoop so low as to appeal against Hilditch for handling the ball as a non-striker."2002: Drakes' 'flying' exit'Timed out' only entered cricket's law book in 1980 and has remained a relatively rare form of dismissal ever since.One particularly unusual case took place during a South African domestic match in 2002.Fast bowler Vasbert Drakes was selected to play for Border against Free State in East London.He had been playing for West Indies in the Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka but thought he could arrive in South Africa in time, only for his flight from Colombo to be delayed severely.Drakes missed out on batting but did take a couple of wickets on the second day.2003: Harris' groin strain painSeam bowler AJ Harris strained a groin muscle playing for Nottinghamshire against Durham University at Trent Bridge and didn't expect to bat.But the situation changed as Chris Read closed in on a hundred. Harris -- and his runner -- started to get changed when the No 10 batsman went on.But the tailender was out third ball and by the time Harris had hobbled down the pavilion steps, he met the umpires and players coming the other way, with Read, stranded on 94 not out.Harris had exceeded the then stipulated three minutes for his arrival at the crease."No one appealed," he recalled, "but I was given out nonetheless."2023: Bairstow exit sparks Lord's flare-upLord's erupted in fury following the controversial exit of England batsman Jonny Bairstow during the last day of this year's second Ashes Test.Spectators were incensed following an incident where Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Bairstow walked out of his crease, thinking the ball was dead.The umpires had no choice but to confirm the dismissal.But that was not the end of the matter.The tourists were confronted in the pavilion at Lord's, the headquarters of the MCC, as they returned to their dressing room for lunch.A flashpoint between Australian batsmen Usman Khawaja and David Warner and MCC members was caught by television cameras.MCC subsequently expelled one member following the ugly altercation. �AFP