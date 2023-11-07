SA can 'turn tables' after huge India defeat

KOLKATA, NOV 6: South Africa coach Rob Walter insisted they could "turn the tables" if they meet India again in the World Cup despite a colossal 243-run defeat by the unbeaten hosts.
The Proteas are second in the standings of the 10-team event and, like leaders India, were already into the semi-finals before Sunday's pool game in Kolkata.
But they were, in Walter's words, "out-skilled" by a "hell of a team", India star Virat Kohli equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds with 101 not out in an imposing total of 326-5 on an awkward surface at Eden Gardens.
As if that was not bad enough, South Africa were then dismissed for just 83 by a powerful India attack that only days earlier had skittled out Sri Lanka for an even more meagre 55.
It was South Africa's second-lowest ODI total and lowest in a World Cup.
Lower-order batsman Marco Jansen top-scored with 14 as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-33.
South Africa could yet face India, who've now won all eight of their pool games so far, again in a semi-final or even the November 19 final in Ahmedabad. �AFP
