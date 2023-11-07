Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Sports

AFC Cup group stage

Bashundhara Kings, Mohun Bagan lock horns tonight

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings and Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan will engage in a vital match of the group stage of 2023-24 AFC Cup today (Tuesday) at 8:00pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

Both the teams had their practice sessions in the afternoon on Monday at the match venue.
 
The Kolkata giants came in Dhaka on Sunday to play the group round. It is a very important match for both the rivals.

Mohun Bagan which lost points to the Bangladesh team in the previous meet is currently leading the point table with seven points from three matches.

The host boys are at the second place with four pints from as many as matches. Bashundhara and Mohun Bagan played a 2-2 tie in the last meet.

Although the Mohun Bagan boys lost points to the Orissa boys recently, they are passing a good time in the India Super League, hence having faith on doing well in the Tuesday match as well.

Although Mohun Bagan is not getting its dependable defender Anwar Ali and striker Ashik in the match, the team is positive that it will be their match today.

On the other hand, the Bashundhara boys are not going to make it an easy match for the opponents. They have taken good preparation for the match.

In the pre-match briefing at the Kings Arena on Monday, Oscar Bruzon, the coach of Bashundhara Kings, said, "We are looking forward to play a competitive match. We are aware of strength of Mohun Bagan and that they are doing well in their league.

Team skipper Robson Robinho also said it was going to be a tough match and they were prepared for that. He said, "We are going to play the match at home, win it and collect three points."

The tickets are being sold at Taka 100 and 500, according to categories, and are available at the braches of South East Bank and Social Islami Bank at Bashundhara. Besides, fans can get tickets from the club pavilion at the match venue.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Barca target early Champions League progress
'No drama' says Madrid's Ancelotti despite Rayo draw
Aussies face 'double standards' blast over Afghanistan WC clash
Smith's vertigo adds to Australia WC concerns
Mankads to painful groins: Five unusual cricket dismissals
Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after WC thrashing
SA can 'turn tables' after huge India defeat
Bashundhara Kings, Mohun Bagan lock horns tonight


Latest News
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Dry weather likely
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft