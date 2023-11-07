Bashundhara Kings, Mohun Bagan lock horns tonight

Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings and Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan will engage in a vital match of the group stage of 2023-24 AFC Cup today (Tuesday) at 8:00pm at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.Both the teams had their practice sessions in the afternoon on Monday at the match venue.The Kolkata giants came in Dhaka on Sunday to play the group round. It is a very important match for both the rivals.Mohun Bagan which lost points to the Bangladesh team in the previous meet is currently leading the point table with seven points from three matches.The host boys are at the second place with four pints from as many as matches. Bashundhara and Mohun Bagan played a 2-2 tie in the last meet.Although the Mohun Bagan boys lost points to the Orissa boys recently, they are passing a good time in the India Super League, hence having faith on doing well in the Tuesday match as well.Although Mohun Bagan is not getting its dependable defender Anwar Ali and striker Ashik in the match, the team is positive that it will be their match today.On the other hand, the Bashundhara boys are not going to make it an easy match for the opponents. They have taken good preparation for the match.In the pre-match briefing at the Kings Arena on Monday, Oscar Bruzon, the coach of Bashundhara Kings, said, "We are looking forward to play a competitive match. We are aware of strength of Mohun Bagan and that they are doing well in their league.Team skipper Robson Robinho also said it was going to be a tough match and they were prepared for that. He said, "We are going to play the match at home, win it and collect three points."The tickets are being sold at Taka 100 and 500, according to categories, and are available at the braches of South East Bank and Social Islami Bank at Bashundhara. Besides, fans can get tickets from the club pavilion at the match venue.