Mathews first batter in int'l cricket history to get 'Timed Out'

Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews becomes the first batter in the 146-years history of international cricket to get timed out.It was the second ball of 25th over during the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Shakib Al Hasan got the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Mathews came in to bat with a faulty hamlet.Mathews soon called for a replacement helmet, which was run out to him by Chamika Karunaratne but by this stage, almost two minutes had already passed since the previous batter Samarawickrama had been dismissed.Shakib appealed to on-field umpire Marais Erasmus and umpire given out. Mathews pleaded his case, but in the end, he was given out. Mathews therefore, had to depart without scoring and facing a ball."Timed Out" as a specific method of dismissal was added to the Laws in the 1980 code. According to the bylaws- '40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, "Timed out".While, section 40.1.2 of the law sates "In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that Law the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred to above".According to the section 40.2 of the law the bowler does not get credit for the wicket. So, Shakib didn't get the wicket.It's the first incident of such out in the history of international cricket irrespective to the formats since the first ever Test match between England and Australia in 1886.